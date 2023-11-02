New Street Research Upgrades Trade Desk Inc - (TTD)

Fintel reports that on November 2, 2023, New Street Research upgraded their outlook for Trade Desk Inc - (NASDAQ:TTD) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.72% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk Inc - is 90.37. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.72% from its latest reported closing price of 70.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk Inc - is 1,916MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk Inc -. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.51%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 401,776K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 45,491K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,831K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,393K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,594K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 791.37% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,804K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,467K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 23.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,858K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,818K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 17.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,875K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,084K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Trade Desk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.