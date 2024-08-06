New Street Research Upgrades NVIDIA (BIT:1NVDA)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, New Street Research upgraded their outlook for NVIDIA (BIT:1NVDA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.64% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is €127.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of €46.36 to a high of €191.62. The average price target represents an increase of 38.64% from its latest reported closing price of €91.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is 94,037MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,367 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 294 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NVDA is 3.02%, an increase of 31.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 79.82% to 3,286,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 182,623K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,140K shares , representing an increase of 89.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVDA by 85.88% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 107,037K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,139K shares , representing an increase of 88.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVDA by 38.53% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 82,059K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,302K shares , representing an increase of 87.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NVDA by 57.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74,656K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,648K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NVDA by 68.62% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 64,056K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,895K shares , representing an increase of 89.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NVDA by 36.56% over the last quarter.

