New Street Research Upgrades MercadoLibre (MELI)

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, New Street Research upgraded their outlook for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.33% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for MercadoLibre is 1,669.89. The forecasts range from a low of 1,363.50 to a high of $2,289.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.33% from its latest reported closing price of 1,343.13.

The projected annual revenue for MercadoLibre is 13,172MM, an increase of 8.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1656 funds or institutions reporting positions in MercadoLibre. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MELI is 1.03%, a decrease of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 50,386K shares. The put/call ratio of MELI is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,390K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 136.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,587K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,337K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 569.29% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,205K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 19.25% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,888K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MELI by 0.81% over the last quarter.

MercadoLibre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

