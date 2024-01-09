New Street Research Upgrades DLocal (DLO)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, New Street Research upgraded their outlook for DLocal (NasdaqGS:DLO) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.28% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for DLocal is 20.29. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from its latest reported closing price of 18.23.

The projected annual revenue for DLocal is 949MM, an increase of 63.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLocal. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLO is 0.93%, an increase of 34.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 131,591K shares. The put/call ratio of DLO is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 63,907K shares representing 22.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 5,981K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,713K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 78.39% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 5,472K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,700K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 60.36% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 5,370K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,020K shares, representing an increase of 43.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 40.58% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 5,187K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLocal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

