New Street Research Maintains Netflix (NFLX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, New Street Research maintained coverage of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $364.64. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.68% from its latest reported closing price of $338.63.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.75.

GENY - Principal Millennials Index ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 68.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 63K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 41.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 16.75% over the last quarter.

MYIFX - Monetta Core Growth Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HIACX - Hartford Capital Appreciation Hls Fund Ia holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 4.61% over the last quarter.

There are 2988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 169 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.63%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 425,517K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

