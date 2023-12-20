New Street Research Initiates Coverage of Kanzhun Limited - Depositary Receipt () (BZ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 20, 2023, New Street Research initiated coverage of Kanzhun Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:BZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.88% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kanzhun Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 19.64. The forecasts range from a low of 16.87 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.88% from its latest reported closing price of 15.86.

The projected annual revenue for Kanzhun Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 6,341MM, an increase of 16.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kanzhun Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 321 owner(s) or 10,700.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of BZ is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,885K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,613K shares, representing a decrease of 29.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZ by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 14,674K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,933K shares, representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZ by 10.94% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 13,689K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,028K shares, representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZ by 3.81% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 13,367K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 11,716K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Kanzhun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the largest online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China in terms of average MAU in 2020. Established seven years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion. The company has a vision to redefine every individual’s career development with technology and a passion towards delivering user satisfaction by optimizing efficiency, equality and choice.

