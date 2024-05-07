New Street Research Initiates Coverage of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz - Depositary Receipt () (KSPI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2024, New Street Research initiated coverage of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:KSPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,147K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

Mawer Investment Management holds 1,027K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 649K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company.

Ninety One UK holds 505K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 498K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

