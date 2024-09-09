New Street Research Initiates Coverage of Block (SQ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, New Street Research initiated coverage of Block (NYSE:SQ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.46% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Block is $89.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.46% from its latest reported closing price of $61.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Block is 24,738MM, an increase of 5.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQ is 0.33%, an increase of 19.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 441,911K shares. The put/call ratio of SQ is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,608K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,484K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,597K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,257K shares , representing an increase of 43.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 79.50% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 11,510K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,948K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 22.83% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 10,085K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,921K shares , representing an increase of 31.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 56.69% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,790K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,757K shares , representing a decrease of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 26.15% over the last quarter.

Block Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Square, Inc. builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, and to manage their business. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain and the UK.

