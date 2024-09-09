New Street Research Initiates Coverage of Block (LSE:0L95) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, New Street Research initiated coverage of Block (LSE:0L95) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 1,677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L95 is 0.33%, an increase of 19.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.33% to 441,911K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,608K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,484K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L95 by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,597K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,257K shares , representing an increase of 43.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L95 by 79.50% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 11,510K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,948K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L95 by 22.83% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 10,085K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,921K shares , representing an increase of 31.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L95 by 56.69% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,790K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,757K shares , representing a decrease of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L95 by 26.15% over the last quarter.

