New Street Research Initiates Coverage of Block, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BSQKZ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, New Street Research initiated coverage of Block, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BSQKZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.51% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Block, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $87.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.56 to a high of $102.82. The average price target represents an increase of 58.51% from its latest reported closing price of $55.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Block, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 25,257MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSQKZ is 0.01%, an increase of 18.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.84% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSQKZ by 12.41% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSQKZ by 25.14% over the last quarter.

NZAC - SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LDEIX - Legal & General Global Developed Equity Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Block Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

square helps anyone take care of their business. square's complete register service is a full point of sale with tools for every part of running a business, from accepting credit cards to inventory tracking, and small business financing. customers also use square order, a new way to pre-order food and drinks for pickup and individuals use cash, the easiest way to send and receive money. founded in 2009 and headquartered in san francisco, square is currently available in the united states, canada, and japan. square offices are located in san francisco, new york, atlanta, st. louis, kitchener-waterloo, and tokyo.

