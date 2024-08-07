New Street Research Downgrades Wolfspeed (LSE:0I4Q)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, New Street Research downgraded their outlook for Wolfspeed (LSE:0I4Q) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.13% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wolfspeed is 30.64 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 20.11 GBX to a high of 50.17 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.13% from its latest reported closing price of 28.08 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wolfspeed is 1,343MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolfspeed. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I4Q is 0.16%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 171,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,826K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,829K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4Q by 38.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,400K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,513K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4Q by 42.78% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,809K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,245K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares , representing an increase of 63.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I4Q by 75.72% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,794K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4Q by 38.40% over the last quarter.

