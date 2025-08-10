New State Tax Changes Took Effect in July: Here’s What They Mean for You

A wave of state tax changes took effect on July 1, and depending on where you live, they could impact your monthly finances. From fuel and income tax adjustments to new sales tax exemptions and updates to the SALT deduction, these changes may affect everything from your take-home pay to the price you pay at the pump.

Find Out: I Asked ChatGPT What Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Means for Retirees’ Taxes: Here’s What It Said

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Here’s a breakdown of the most important updates — and how they might affect your wallet.

Fuel and Excise Tax Changes May Raise Prices

Effective July 1, excise changes were implemented across states for individuals and businesses. Overall, the majority of the states increased their gas and transportation taxes, tobacco taxes and cannabis taxes.

States like Alabama, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska increased fuel taxes, whereas California’s gas tax rates decreased. In addition, Hawaii implemented a road usage charge for EVs.

“Fuel taxes are directly tied to the price consumers and businesses pay at the pump,” said Lisa Green-Lewis, CPA and tax expert with Intuit TurboTax. “For freight companies, delivery services and ride-share providers, increases in fuel costs could be passed on to customers in the form of higher prices for goods and services.”

That means if you live in one of the states with increased fuel taxes, you may need to budget more for gas, goods and services, while if you live in California, you may get a little extra breathing room.

Learn More: What Trump’s New Tax Law Means for Upper-Middle-Class Families in 2025

Sales Tax Breaks Could Attract New Businesses

“Arkansas and Kansas are two of the states that will expand the sales use tax exemption for data centers, which could provide incentives for more businesses in those states,” Green-Lewis said.

While this might not immediately impact your budget, it may be good news for those who live in those states who are looking for a new job.

Income Tax Changes Have Wide-Ranging Impacts

South Carolina is reducing the top marginal tax rate and many states are expected to make changes to income tax rates in the coming months. Green-Lewis outlined how changes to income taxes can affect you so that you can plan ahead.

In states where income taxes are decreased:

Take-home pay can increase, allowing consumers to save, invest or spend more.

Increased consumer spending may drive local economic growth.

States reducing income taxes may attract new residents, particularly from high-tax states.

Lower tax revenue may reduce funding for public services like education, infrastructure maintenance or healthcare.

In states where income taxes are increased:

States may use additional tax revenue to improve infrastructure, invest in schools or expand healthcare access, which benefits consumers in non-monetary ways.

Net income can be reduced, particularly for middle- and lower-income earners.

Consumers may cut back on discretionary spending, which could impact businesses reliant on consumer demand.

High-income individuals may seek lower-tax states, reducing the taxable base.

SALT Deduction Cap Increase Can Benefit Certain Taxpayers

Under President Donald Trump’s recently passed tax bill, one of the key changes was the increase of the cap on the state and local taxes (SALT) deduction. Previously, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act capped the SALT deduction at $10,000, and it was set to expire in 2025.

The new bill increases this cap to $40,000, effective tax year 2025. The cap increases to $40,400 in 2026 and increases by 1% through 2029. The deduction begins to phase out when income is more than $500,000, or $250,000 for married couples filing separately.

“This change may benefit taxpayers in states with high state and property taxes, allowing them to deduct more of their related expenses,” Green-Lewis said. “Some states have different rules related to property taxes like homestead exemptions, but we will need to closely watch if states will conform to the new federal tax law under the recently passed tax bill.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: New State Tax Changes Took Effect in July: Here’s What They Mean for You

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.