New Sparkle Roll’s Interim Injunction Ends

May 27, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited (HK:0970) has released an update.

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited has announced the lapse of a temporary injunction order originally established to prevent interference with their legal proceedings in Bermuda. The order, which was in effect until May 24, 2024, was deemed unnecessary to continue by Deputy High Court Judge KC Chan as the related legal issues had been resolved. The company retains the right to make further applications if needed in the ongoing legal matter against former directors.

