New Sparkle Roll Shares Resume Trading

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited has successfully fulfilled the resumption guidance from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, leading to the resumption of trading of its shares. The company regained control of its business following the discharge of joint provisional liquidators, addressing all the conditions set by the exchange including informing the market of material information and rectifying a breach of listing rules due to a previously single-gender board.

