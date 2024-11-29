News & Insights

New Sparkle Roll Reports Significant Interim Losses

November 29, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited (HK:0970) has released an update.

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited reported a significant drop in its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue falling to HK$1,046 million from HK$1,734 million in 2023. The company faced substantial impairments and operating losses, culminating in a net loss of HK$562 million compared to a HK$51 million loss in the same period last year. This downturn highlights the challenging financial landscape the group is navigating.

