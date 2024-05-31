New Sparkle Roll Group Announces Board Structure

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited (HK:0970) has released an update.

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited has released an updated list of its board directors, revealing a structured team with both executive and independent members. The board is supported by three key committees – Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination – each led and staffed by a mix of directors. This organization underscores the company’s commitment to strong corporate governance and oversight.

For further insights into HK:0970 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.