New Sparkle Roll Group Announces Board Structure

May 31, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited (HK:0970) has released an update.

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited has released an updated list of its board directors, revealing a structured team with both executive and independent members. The board is supported by three key committees – Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination – each led and staffed by a mix of directors. This organization underscores the company’s commitment to strong corporate governance and oversight.

