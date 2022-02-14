New Southwest Cardholders Can Score a Free Companion Pass for a Limited Time

The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is a valuable tool that can make travel more affordable. Once earned, you can have a companion fly with you for free -- all you have to do is pay the taxes and fees for their tickets. Taxes and fees begin at $5.60 per one-way flight -- so that makes for a "nearly free" companion plane ticket.

Usually, you need to take 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 125,000 qualifying points in a calendar year to earn a Companion Pass. That takes time to do.

But the good news is it's now easier to achieve this money-saving perk. New cardmembers can score a free companion pass for a limited time.

How to get a free companion pass and 30,000 bonus points

Now through March 14, 2022, new cardmembers can take advantage of a unique offer.

After signing up for a Southwest Rapid Rewards consumer credit card and meeting the minimum spend requirements, you can earn:

30,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points

One Southwest Companion Pass valid through Feb. 28, 2023

This offer has some eligibility restrictions:

You must not be a current Southwest Rapid Rewards cardmember

You must not have received a new cardmember bonus for any Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card within the last 24 months

These Southwest credit cards qualify for the bonus offer

Here are the cards eligible for the offer:

You'll need to sign up as a new cardmember and meet the $5,000 minimum spend within the first three months of card opening to qualify for this bonus.

Is the Southwest Companion Pass worthwhile?

If you fly Southwest Airlines often and plan to fly with the same companion several times over the next year, this perk can be valuable. Once you pick your travel companion, you won't be able to make changes -- which means you can't fly with different people. Additionally, your companion can only join you when you fly, too. They can't use this perk to fly without you.

Usually the Companion Pass is valid for the rest of the calendar year that it's earned in, as well as the following calendar year. However, the Companion Pass earned through this offer is only valid through February 28, 2023.

This offer could be a good fit if you:

Already expect to make purchases that will meet the minimum spend

Plan to fly with a companion several times through February 2023

Are a Southwest Airlines loyalist

If you travel often and aren't earning rewards on your spending, you might be missing out on savings. Airline credit cards and travel credit cards offer valuable benefits and rewards. If you're in the market for a new credit card, take a look at our list of best travel rewards cards.

