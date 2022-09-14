New SoftBank fund risks deepening governance mess

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Who said SoftBank Group’s corporate governance https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/softbank-financial-innovation-fails-at-greensill/ couldn’t get any messier? The $62 billion conglomerate controlled by founder Masayoshi Son is considering opening a third version of its Vision Fund technology investment vehicle, per https://www.wsj.com/articles/softbank-considers-launching-a-third-vision-fund-11663154600 the Wall Street Journal. The obvious question is why. A new one, like its predecessor fund, would likely use only SoftBank’s own balance sheet, according to the report. Why not simply add firepower to the $56 billion second fund?

One reason might be that Vision Fund 2’s heavy losses on startups such as instalment-payment app Klarna mean senior staff are unlikely to receive bumper performance payouts. Starting fresh would wipe the slate clean. Fellow late-stage tech investor Tiger Global faces a similar dilemma.

SoftBank shareholders, for their part, might prefer the company wring as much value as possible from Vision Fund 2 instead. The only good news for investors in the Japanese parent is that Vision Fund 3 would be investing, broadly speaking, at lower valuations than previous efforts, given the recent market slump. Divvying up the spoils between staff and shareholders looks messy, but it’s better than having no spoils at all. (By Liam Proud)

