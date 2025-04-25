A New Social Security Policy, Mother’s Day Gift Ideas & More of GBR’s Top Stories of the Week

It’s been another wild week in the worlds of business, government and personal finance, and we’ve done our best to provide you with a wide array of helpful tips and useful information.

Check Out: 4 Surprising Things That Could Impact Your Wallet If a Recession Hits

For You: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

In case you missed them, here are a few of our top stories from the week of April 20. Have a wonderful weekend, and be sure to check out your local Dollar Tree for some early (and affordable) Mother’s Day buys.

SSA’s New Policy

There’s been a lot of uncertainty and confusion regarding how the Trump administration will affect Social Security, particularly as DOGE eyes administrative cuts and alleges fraud within the system.

Already, a new identity verification policy has been put in place, but public backlash has caused the Social Security Administration (SSA) to reverse some of its plans. Here’s what you need to know about the new policy.

Think About Mom

Mother’s Day is just two weeks away and you can start preparing now with these seven amazing items to buy at Dollar Tree. Most items are $1.25, but don’t let the low price fool you. They have an amazing selection of body care, jewelry, household items, outdoor decor and even electronics to show mom how much she’s loved and appreciated.

Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 60s

When you think of being “upper class” in your 60s, you might picture luxury vacations, a paid-off home and a retirement filled with leisure. While that might be the dream, the actual net worth behind upper-class status might surprise you. According to Gallup, 54% of Americans identified as middle class in 2024, which means that higher wealth level isn’t for the majority.

Whether you’re planning ahead or already approaching retirement, here’s what your net worth really needs to look like to count as upper class in your 60s.

Take Our Poll

Do you think tariffs are good or bad for Americans? Tell us what you think here.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A New Social Security Policy, Mother’s Day Gift Ideas & More of GBR’s Top Stories of the Week

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.