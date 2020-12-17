New social bond funds face growing pains

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, December 17 (IFR) - New social bond funds that target booming issuance could find it difficult to diversify initially due to a limited pool of deals and issuers as the nascent market faces similar issues to the early days of the green bond market, according to a note by Fitch.

Social bonds have been the fastest growing area of sustainable finance in 2020, driven by the coronavirus, and volume has soared to US$161bn for the year to date in 138 issues, from US$13.3bn in 2019, according to Refinitiv data.

More social bond funds are expected to launch following Amundi’s new Social Bond Strategy fund in early December, which will invest globally and is expected to reach €100m early next year. Columbia Threadneedle has also been running a £260m UK Social Bond Fund since 2014, which invests in bonds that support social and economic development in the UK.

As social bond issuance is limited to government agencies, development banks and banks, new funds could face higher single name concentration risk, which could potentially be negative for ratings unless they are able to invest more widely, Fitch said.

Amundi said that its new social bond fund is already diversified with 115 bonds from 79 issuers in the portfolio, and sees concentration as less of an issue due to the higher credit ratings of agencies, supranational and regional borrowers.

“Our investments in terms of concentration are well calibrated, similar to our expertise on green bonds. In portfolio construction you can have a higher weighting in each issuer as there is a lower credit risk,” said Isabelle Vic-Philippe, head of euro aggregate at Amundi, and the fund’s lead portfolio manager.

Fitch said that although issuance has been active this year, and social bond funds can diversify across issuers, they will remain concentrated on the SSA sector for the time being.

“This sector is typically high credit quality, but there are of course a range of issuers of differing credit quality in this segment,” said Alastair Sewell, regional head of Fitch's fund and asset manager group for EMEA and APAC, the author of the note.

Faster progress?

The growth of social bond funds could be quicker than their green counterparts. The green bond market took several years to diversity, as increasing issuance was matched by assets in green bond funds and conventional funds converted to green bonds, but the infrastructure is already in place.

“In the green bond fund sector we saw high SSA concentration initially, but more recently, funds have increased other exposure. For example, we know of funds investing primarily in corporate green bonds now,” Sewell said.

Social bond funds are already able to invest in more ‘use-of-proceeds’ bonds, including sustainability bonds (a mix of social and green) as well as social bonds, and can also invest in sustainability-linked bonds tied to key performance indicators.

Deals with social KPIs can also be included in social bond funds, such as the €1.85bn SLB for Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis in September, which had targets to increase ‘innovative therapies patient reach’ by 200% and expand the reach of its flagship programmes by 50%.

The ability to invest in social bonds that are not labelled as such is key. Amundi can invest 25% of its fund in conventional bonds, which it has earmarked for issuers with the best social practices, in addition to its stated minimum of 75% social bonds.

“What we wanted to do by launching this fund is to show how involved we are in the development of this market segment; we don't want to wait until everything is perfect and we have maximum diversification,” Vic-Philippe said.

“We wanted to be one of the first to offer our customers the ability to invest in such a thematic. We recommend that they invest a small part of their assets in the strategy and maybe increase as the market expands,”

While the surge in social bond volume this year was driven by the pandemic, investors’ heightened awareness of issues including social and racial inequality, employment, healthcare, housing and gender diversity is likely to keep positive social impact high on the agenda for 2021.

“Social bonds emerged as a useful tool in the fight against the pandemic by mitigating the socio-economic impact of the crisis. This had a particular appeal to a fast-growing base of socially concerned investors,” said Richard O’Callaghan, a capital markets partner at Linklaters.

(Reporting by Tessa Walsh; editing by Ian Edmondson)

