Is This a New Sign That XRP Is a Better Buy Than Bitcoin or Ethereum?

Key Points

XRP was traded with a high degree of intensity on a couple of crypto exchanges recently.

Neither Bitcoin nor Ethereum were traded as much.

There's a lot more to making a sound investment decision than some trading volume data.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

On May 13, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) became the most-traded cryptocurrency on Upbit, South Korea's largest exchange, with $110.9 million in 24-hour volume, topping both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) at $88.6 million and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at $67 million. The same pattern showed up on another major South Korean crypto exchange, Bithumb, where XRP again outpaced the other two coins.

A single day's worth of volume data on two platforms is a flimsy foundation for an investment decision. Still, when an asset is changing hands at a rate significantly higher than those of the two biggest cryptocurrencies on a pair of major exchanges in one of the most important countries in the crypto industry, it catches the eye. Let's unpack what's going on.

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Korea and XRP have a history

South Korea has roughly 25 million crypto investors, which is nearly half the population. Its exchanges are restricted to spot trading by regulation, with no futures or leverage allowed, so investors seeking amplified exposure to upside tend to gravitate toward high-volatility coins. XRP has been a perennial favorite; Korean retail investing platforms have long skewed toward it.

This isn't the first time XRP has topped Korean volume charts, and it probably won't be the last. Before this, it most recently happened in late December 2024, and it usually recurs during bursts of speculative excitement in the market, like now. Thus, it's likely that many of these investors aren't making a long-term commitment when they pile into XRP so much as they're expressing enthusiasm for an asset they know, specifically one with sufficiently volatile price swings to make spot-only markets feel rewarding.

Additionally, it's important to note that large volumes of trading activity might barely move XRP's price, as volume is generated by both sales and purchases of the coin.

This is just a sentiment signal

If you're evaluating what makes a cryptocurrency worth holding, exchange activity on two platforms in one country over one day shouldn't rank very high on your list of evidence. It's a weather vane for regional enthusiasm, which suggests enthusiasm levels are on the higher side right now. If the pattern sustains for a while, it'll be worth circling back with a slightly more bullish lens.

These data don't offer any reason to avoid Bitcoin or Ethereum, either. Bitcoin's lower volatility than XRP makes it less appealing for investors looking to speculate or gamble on short-term price action, so it makes sense it'd be traded somewhat less during risk-on periods. And Ethereum is roughly 2.5 times XRP's size, so it's also typically less volatile.

Therefore, this volume spike is modestly bullish for XRP in a narrow sense, as it confirms that an eager base of investors remains active in an important jurisdiction. But activity surges are among the least reliable predictors of durable price gains. Build your investment decisions around fundamentals, not around what trended on a couple of exchanges over a single day.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.