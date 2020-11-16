New Shelf-Life Data for Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine Gives It an Edge

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced today that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate will have a longer shelf life at refrigerator temperatures than previously expected. The company said in a press release that mRNA-1273 remains stable at standard refrigerator temperatures, between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit, for up to 30 days and at room temperature for up to 12 hours. Previously the company had estimated a shelf life of seven days at refrigerator temperatures.

Messenger RNA vaccines such as Moderna's and the candidate from the partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech require cold temperatures during long-term storage, shipping, and at administration sites. But Moderna's latest update extends an advantage over Pfizer's vaccine that could make mRNA-1273 more accessible at a larger number of administration sites.

Image source: Getty Images.

According to the latest information from Pfizer and BioNTech, the vaccine candidate from their collaboration requires long-term storage in ultra-low-temperature freezers at minus 70 degrees, shipment in dry-ice thermal shippers for a maximum of 15 days, and refrigerator storage for a maximum of five days. Moderna's vaccine can be shipped and stored at standard freezer temperatures for up to six months, so its entire distribution chain requires only standard pharmaceutical refrigerators and freezers.

Pfizer is working to put in place the "cold chain" for distribution of its vaccine and may yet update its requirements. But at the moment, it appears Moderna, which also released encouraging efficacy data today, has an advantage in being able to distribute its vaccine without the need for special equipment.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Jim Crumly owns shares of BioNTech SE and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.