New shares of Grupo Aeromexico up after bankruptcy exit

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - The new shares of Grupo Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX, which operates Mexico's main airline, gained ground on Friday after the company executed a reverse split as part of its financial restructuring process.

The shares of the company, which declared bankruptcy in 2020 due to a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, were at 442.20 pesos in morning trade, up 13.67% from the theoretical value of 389.02 pesos initially calculated by the company.

The operation involved handing over a new Aeromexico title AEROMEX.MX for every 5,000,000 of its old papers, which were dismissed from the market in the middle of the week at a price of 43 cents.

The Mexican airline said on Thursday it had emerged from bankruptcy protection, adding it plans to spend $5 billion over the next five years on fleet modernization and other upgrades.

The firm said its equity value now stands at $2.5 billion, with 136.4 million titles in circulation

