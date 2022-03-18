Commodities

New shares of Grupo Aeromexico, trading at 407.04 pesos after bankruptcy exit

Noe Torres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - The new shares of Grupo Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX, which operates the country's main airline, were trading at 407.04 pesos in their first negotiations on Friday after executing a reverse split as part of its financial restructuring that concluded the previous day.

The shares of Aeromexico, which declared bankruptcy in 2020 due to a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, were 4.62% above the theoretical value of 389.02 pesos initially calculated by the company.

