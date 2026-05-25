The New Senior Tax Deduction Is Pushing Social Security Closer to the Brink of Insolvency

Key Points

The new senior tax deduction can reduce qualifying seniors' taxable income by up to $6,000.

Reduced taxable income means fewer Social Security benefit taxes make it into the program's trust funds.

This could cause Social Security's trust funds to become depleted sooner than expected.

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Many seniors 65 and older found the 2025 tax season to be less painful than in years past, largely thanks to the new $6,000 senior tax deduction. This reduces your taxable income and can result in significant short-term savings.

But many don't realize the new deduction also affects Social Security, and it could take a few years before we fully feel its effects.

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The new senior tax deduction could make Social Security insolvent sooner

Though initially touted as an end to Social Security benefit taxes, the new senior tax deduction actually doesn't affect how the government calculates benefit taxes. That remains the same as it has for decades.

The federal government starts by calculating your provisional income. This is your adjusted gross income (AGI), plus any nontaxable interest from municipal bonds, and half your annual Social Security benefits. If your provisional income is higher than $25,000 for a single adult or $32,000 for a married couple, you will owe income taxes on a portion of your Social Security benefits.

These benefits get added to your AGI, and then you apply your standard deduction for your filing status, the additional senior deduction -- $1,650 each for married couples or $2,050 for single adults in 2026 -- and the new $6,000 deduction. The result from this step is your taxable income.

The new deduction may not stop your Social Security benefits from being taxable, but it can reduce how much you pay the IRS. This puts more money in your pocket today, but it also means the government collects fewer tax dollars as Social Security benefit taxes that it can divert to the rapidly depleting trust funds, currently estimated to run out in 2032.

Benefit taxes make up a small percentage of Social Security's annual income -- just 3.9% in 2024. However, this change could increase reliance on Social Security's trust funds, potentially causing them to run out of money sooner. When they're depleted, the program could face benefit cuts of roughly 28% if the government doesn't intervene.

What this means for seniors

This doesn't mean you should avoid claiming the senior tax deduction while it's in place. Under the current law, it's only in effect through the 2028 tax year, and it's unclear whether the government will extend it or make it permanent.

You also shouldn't panic about possible Social Security benefit cuts. It's unlikely the government will slash benefits that dramatically. It will probably come up with a strategy to boost the program's revenue, like raising taxes, but we don't know what that will look like yet.

Once the government has announced a plan to keep Social Security solvent, it'll be time to revisit your financial plan. You may need to make changes at that point to ensure you can cover all your costs going forward.

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