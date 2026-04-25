The New Senior Tax Deduction Is Getting a Lot of Attention. Here's the Full Picture -- and What It Means for Your Taxes.

Key Points

The new senior tax deduction can reduce your taxable income by up to $6,000 per person.

It's only available to those 65 and older who meet certain criteria.

This tax deduction is only active through the 2028 tax year.

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The 2025 tax filing deadline has come and gone, but you may still have some lingering questions about your latest return. This is especially common if you're a senior who was eligible for the new senior tax deduction created as part of President Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

While the White House touted this as an end to Social Security benefit taxes, the law itself tells a different story, and your tax bill may not have changed as much as you were hoping. Here's a closer look at what the new tax deduction is and isn't, so you can be better prepared for next year.

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How the new senior tax deduction works

A tax deduction reduces your taxable income for the year. For example, if your taxable income was $60,000 and you qualified for a $5,000 tax deduction, the government would ignore $5,000 of your income and only tax you on the remaining $55,000. This is different from a tax credit, which is a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your tax bill.

The new senior tax deduction is worth up to $6,000 for single adults and $12,000 for married couples. However, wealthy Americans may not get this much. The credit begins to phase out by $60 for every $1,000 a single adult earns over $75,000, or a married couple earns over $150,000. Single adults with incomes higher than $175,000 and married couples with incomes over $250,000 won't be eligible to claim this deduction.

The new senior deduction stacks on top of the standard deduction for your tax-filing status and the additional standard deduction for adults 65 and older. The latter is worth $2,050 for a single adult in 2026 or $1,650 each for married couples.

This isn't the same as ending Social Security benefit taxes, which cost seniors thousands of dollars per year and remain unchanged under the big, beautiful bill. But it could make some difference to your tax return if you qualify.

The savings this deduction will generate depend largely on your income and other expenses. But a Council of Economic Advisers report indicates that it should lead to an average increase in after-tax income of $670 per person. For married couples, this would come out to about $1,340 in average savings.

Who qualifies for the new senior tax deduction?

There are a few criteria you must meet to claim the new senior tax deduction:

You must have a valid Social Security number.

You must file a joint tax return if you're married.

You must be 65 or older on the last day of the tax year in question.

Note that this means many Social Security beneficiaries claiming under 65 will not be able to take advantage of this deduction.

The deduction is temporary -- for now

President Trump's big, beautiful bill only created the new senior tax deduction for tax years 2025 to 2028. Current law has it set to expire after that. If this were to happen, seniors may see a notable increase in their tax bills beginning in 2029.

However, it's also possible the government decides to extend the new senior deduction or make it permanent. This is something to keep an eye on as we approach the 2028 deadline. If it doesn't get extended, you may need to consult with an accountant to learn how this could affect your taxes in future years.

It's also worth noting that, as your Social Security benefits continue to rise thanks to cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs), you could owe more in benefit taxes. This may partially offset some of the savings you get from the new senior deduction. If you're concerned about this, an accountant can give you personalized advice.

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