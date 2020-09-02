New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Dividends
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.43, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNR was $4.43, representing a -46.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.35 and a 157.56% increase over the 52 week low of $1.72.

SNR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports SNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.34%, compared to an industry average of -7.4%.

