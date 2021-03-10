New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SNR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNR was $6.32, representing a -2.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.45 and a 267.44% increase over the 52 week low of $1.72.

SNR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). SNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08. Zacks Investment Research reports SNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -16.9%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNR Dividend History page.

