New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.85, the dividend yield is 3.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNR was $6.85, representing a -1.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.96 and a 127.57% increase over the 52 week low of $3.01.

SNR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). SNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.23. Zacks Investment Research reports SNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -30.99%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNR Dividend History page.

