New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.82, the dividend yield is 4.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNR was $5.82, representing a -30.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.35 and a 238.37% increase over the 52 week low of $1.72.

SNR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11. Zacks Investment Research reports SNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.48%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

