New Ryzen PRO 9000 Offerings Lift AMD's Client & Gaming: What's Ahead?

Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently unveiled its latest Ryzen PRO 9000 Series processor lineup for workstations, aiming to strengthen its commercial desktop and workstation portfolio. The new processors are designed to deliver higher computing performance and greater platform flexibility for professional users handling complex workloads.



The launch extends AMD’s leadership in cache innovation with the introduction of AMD 3D V-Cache technology in select commercial desktop processors for the first time. This technology increases cache capacity, allowing faster data access and improving performance in demanding tasks such as simulation, rendering, real-time visualization and AI-driven workflows.



The processors support a wide range of professional applications, including high-resolution content creation, data analysis and engineering simulations. The lineup will feature configurations ranging from six to 16 high-performance cores, with power ranges between 65 watts and 170 watts. This flexibility will allow manufacturers to use the chips in both compact desktop systems and larger tower workstation systems.



The latest Ryzen PRO 9000 Series processors are expected to be available in the second half of 2026 and will strengthen AMD’s Client and Gaming segment. AMD is also expanding its gaming portfolio with the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, advanced Zen 5 architecture and AI-powered FidelityFX Super Resolution “Redstone.” Support from Valve and a future Xbox launch position AMD for strong gaming growth through 2027.



For the second quarter of 2026, AMD expects total revenues to reach approximately $11.2 billion, plus or minus $300 million, reflecting 46% year-over-year growth. The increase was driven mainly by strong momentum in the Data Center segment, along with growth in Client & Gaming and double-digit growth in Embedded. Revenues are expected to rise about 9% sequentially, supported by double-digit growth in Data Center and Embedded and modest growth in Client & Gaming. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $11.27 billion, suggesting 46.6% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

AMD Faces Tough Competition

AMD is facing stiff competition from the likes of NVIDIA NVDA and Intel INTC in the PC and gaming space.



NVIDIA is the biggest and most direct rival of AMD. The company competes with AMD Radeon GPUs via GeForce RTX GPUs. NVIDIA dominates the high-end gaming GPU market and ecosystem, where the company recorded gaming revenues of $3.7 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 47%. The growth in the gaming segment is fueled by strong demand for new-generation GPUs and improved supply availability compared to prior periods. This shows that gaming is still a healthy and growing segment, even though NVIDIA is now heavily AI-focused.



Intel is still smaller in the gaming GPU market, but improving. The company’s focus is on mid-range gaming and integrated graphics. Intel is not as strong as NVIDIA yet, but it is a growing threat long-term. Gaming is not a standalone segment but a subcategory of the PC business for Intel.

AMD's Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AMD shares have soared 110.3% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 17.3% gain.

AMD Stock’s Price Performance



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AMD stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month price/book of 11.27X compared with the Zacks Computer Integrated Systems industry’s 7.81X. AMD has a Value Score of F.

AMD Stock Is Overvalued



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $1.60 per share, up 16 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting 233.3% growth from the year-ago quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

AMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.