New Residential Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of New Residential Investment Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NRZ.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $22.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.29% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NRZ.PRB was trading at a 10.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.84% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NRZ.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on New Residential Investment Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, New Residential Investment Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NRZ.PRB) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NRZ) are up about 1.6%.

