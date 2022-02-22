New Residential Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of New Residential Investment Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NRZ.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $23.74 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.43% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NRZ.PRB was trading at a 2.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.50% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NRZ.PRB shares, versus NRZ:

Below is a dividend history chart for NRZ.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on New Residential Investment Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, New Residential Investment Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NRZ.PRB) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NRZ) are down about 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.