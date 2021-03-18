New Residential Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of New Residential Investment Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NRZ.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.35% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NRZ.PRA was trading at a 0.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.92% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NRZ.PRA shares, versus NRZ:

Below is a dividend history chart for NRZ.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on New Residential Investment Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, New Residential Investment Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NRZ.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NRZ) are off about 1.7%.

