New Residential Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of New Residential Investment Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NRZ.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.74 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.24% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NRZ.PRA was trading at a 9.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.49% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NRZ.PRA shares, versus NRZ:

Below is a dividend history chart for NRZ.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on New Residential Investment Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, New Residential Investment Corp's 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: NRZ.PRA) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NRZ) are off about 0.1%.

