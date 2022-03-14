New Residential Investment (NRZ) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

New Residential Investment (NRZ) closed the most recent trading day at $10.22, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.12% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from New Residential Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, New Residential Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $229.05 million, up 69.88% from the year-ago period.

NRZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $936.1 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.43% and +35.64%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for New Residential Investment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.91% lower within the past month. New Residential Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, New Residential Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.73.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NRZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.