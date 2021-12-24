New Residential Investment (NRZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

New Residential Investment (NRZ) closed the most recent trading day at $11.03, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from New Residential Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $218.46 million, up 92.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $843.91 million. These totals would mark changes of -4.79% and +62.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for New Residential Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.42% lower within the past month. New Residential Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, New Residential Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.07.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

