New Residential Investment (NRZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

New Residential Investment (NRZ) closed the most recent trading day at $9.31, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 17.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NRZ as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NRZ to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.97 million, down 49.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $522.69 million, which would represent changes of -33.18% and -37.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NRZ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower. NRZ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NRZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.38.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

