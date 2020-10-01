Dividends
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NRZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.95, the dividend yield is 7.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRZ was $7.95, representing a -54.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.66 and a 173.2% increase over the 52 week low of $2.91.

NRZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). NRZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.83. Zacks Investment Research reports NRZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.11%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

