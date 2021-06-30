New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NRZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.47, the dividend yield is 7.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRZ was $10.47, representing a -8.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.48 and a 64.11% increase over the 52 week low of $6.38.

NRZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NRZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports NRZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.34%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NRZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NRZ as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (NRZ)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NRZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 14.57% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NRZ at 5.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.