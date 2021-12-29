New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NRZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.06, the dividend yield is 9.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRZ was $11.06, representing a -6.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.81 and a 23.16% increase over the 52 week low of $8.98.

NRZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NRZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports NRZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.62%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nrz Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NRZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NRZ as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an decrease of -1.8% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NRZ at 5.87%.

