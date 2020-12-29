New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.17, the dividend yield is 7.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRZ was $10.17, representing a -42.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.66 and a 249.48% increase over the 52 week low of $2.91.

NRZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). NRZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports NRZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.81%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NRZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NRZ as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Pacer Funds (COWZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 22.1% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NRZ at 6.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.