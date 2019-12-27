New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NRZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NRZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.65, the dividend yield is 12.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRZ was $16.65, representing a -3.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.34 and a 22.16% increase over the 52 week low of $13.63.

NRZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NRZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83. Zacks Investment Research reports NRZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.39%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NRZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NRZ as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHA with an increase of 11.2% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NRZ at 8.22%.

