New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NRZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRZ was $11.3, representing a -0.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.38 and a 288.32% increase over the 52 week low of $2.91.

NRZ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). NRZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.53. Zacks Investment Research reports NRZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .14%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NRZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NRZ as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 35.25% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of NRZ at 6.28%.

