New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ)

Q3 2019 Earnings Call

, 8:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the New Residential Investment Corporation's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Kaitlyn Mauritz Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Kaitlyn Mauritz -- Head of Investor relations

Thank you, Carol. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you today to New Residential's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings call and thank you for joining. Joining me today are Michael Nierenberg, our Chairman, CEO and President, and Nick Santoro, our Chief Financial Officer. Throughout the call this morning, we are going to reference the earnings supplement that was posted to the New Residential website this morning. If you've not already done so, I'd encourage you to download the presentation, now.

Before I turn the call over to Michael, I'd like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are uncertain and may differ materially from actual results.

I encourage you to review the disclaimers in our press release and earnings supplement regarding forward-looking statements and to review the risk factors contained in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC.

In addition, we'll be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures during toady's call. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings supplement.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kate. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. So for us, the third quarter was a very good one for us. The quarter more than any other quarters saw the different segments of our businesses contributing in areas where others were a little bit more challenged.

During the quarter, treasury rates rallied by 35 basis points, the tenure closing approximately165 versus 2% yield at the end of Q2, however, the mortgage market did not see the same. During the quarter, the mortgage rates fell by only 10 basis points during the quarter. So effectively agency mortgages got cheaper, refi incentives were a little bit lower during the quarter.

Our robust risk management and hedging strategies help protect book value. During the quarter, we saw a slight increase in book value. Our investment portfolios performed extremely well.

Where we are today, we're really starting to see the earnings power of our mortgage company. It's really starting to ramp up and we're very excited to see the continued growth in our New Residential's Shellpoint franchise. The completion of the Ditech acquisition, which happens subsequent to the end of Q3, creates great scale for us as well as more capacity to originate loans and improve our recapture rates on our MSR portfolios.

The lower rate environment has enabled us to reduce our borrowing cost, saving our company approximately $75 million on an annual run-rate and we will continue to focus on ways to increase that number even more. We do believe we will see, one to two more cuts from the Fed this year, which should create further savings in our financing costs. On our Call business, lower delinquencies coupled with lower advance balances should help provide a favorable backdrop for call velocity as we go forward. As we look forward yields will likely remain low presenting a challenging investing environment, not only for us, but for the industry. The focus on our operating businesses coupled with our disciplined approach to risk management should help provide our shareholders with good investment returns as we look forward.

I'll now refer to the supplement, which has been posted online. And I'm going to start on Page 3. So this is kind of our highlight slides. Market cap at the end of Q3 was $6.5 billion. We have $41 billion of assets. Our dividend yield was 12.8%. Our book value, since inception is up 63%. We've generated 147% total share shareholder return since inception. And we paid out a whopping $3 billion in dividends since inception.

When you think about our platform, I think we have a very different platform. One is, we have a great investment portfolio that includes MSRs, bonds, call rights, loans and as we look at some of the other things that we're doing now our big focus continues to be on capturing the whole mortgage pie, if you look at the right side of the page.

Page 3 financials, GAAP net income in the quarter of $225 million or $0.54 per diluted share. Core Earnings $207 million or $0.50 per diluted share. Our third quarter dividend of $0.50 per common share, again, resulting in a 12.8% dividend yield as of the end of September 30. Book value is $16.26, that's up from $16.17 at the end of Q2. Total economic return of 3.6% during Q3 and we raised $438 million in our first ever preferred stock offering, there were two of them during the quarter. The approximate cost of funds is a little bit north of 7%. And the bottom left quadrant, you can see we have $7.2 billion of net equity and then all the other stuff on the right, our 20.9% total shareholder return for 2019, we're very proud of.

When you look at Page 5, our investment portfolios $3 billion net equity or 42% of our portfolios are in mortgage servicing rights. The effective leveraged yields on those today are somewhere between 12% and 15%. Our advances are 15% to 25%. And again as I pointed out in my opening remarks, we take a much more disciplined approach to our risk management around our MSR book, hedging that fully. On a residential securities and call rights little under $2 billion in net equity at the of the quarter. That's 28% of our portfolio targeted lifetime that yielded 12% to 15%. Obviously, with the market where it is, there's very little activity -- investment activity for us, as we see leveraged yields in the bond portfolio of something between 5% to 6%, if we were to invest capital today.

On the residential loan side, net equity of $1.4 billion, it's a little under 20% of our portfolio, targeted lifetime yields north of 13%. And then on the Consumer segment, very small part of our business today, as those flows continue to amortize, we're not seeing a lot of new activity there or opportunities. We ended the quarter, just from a cash and liquidity standpoint, a little bit over $700 million that was due to having enough capital to fund our Ditech purchase, which occurred on October 1.

Page 6, this is a new slide for us. When we think about our portfolio, we have a number of folks that are truly dedicated 100% of their time to how we hedge our business. We actively manage and hedge our portfolio to protect our book value, as we showed you during the quarter.

On the left part of the page, if you have a look, positive duration businesses, operating business, which includes our origination business, call rights, whole loans, legacy bonds and agency bonds all have positive duration, the negative side of the -- the negative duration part of gene mortgage servicing rights, the balance there coupled with our robust hedging, again, led to an increase in book value during the quarter.

When we look at our stability in book value in 2019, we started the end of the year in December or January at $16.25 from a book value perspective, at the end of Q3 6 we're roughly in the same place. So a lot of work being put it on how do we protect our assets.

Page 7, again another new slide, the market has changed and so have way. If you look to the left side of the page, in 2013, a trillion investment company, on our mortgage servicing rights we relied truly on third parties to do all the work. We had excess MSRs in conjunction with Nationstar, we had residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage loans and consumer loans, which was the Shellpoint -- the SpringCastle acquisition. If you go to the right side of the page, today not only do we have the same asset classes, but we've added a number of things. Notably, our mortgage origination capability, our mortgage servicer, ancillary Mortgage Services, again consistent with our theme of capturing the whole pie.

As we go forward, we'll continue to be opportunistic and try to figure out ways to grow our earnings in different areas.

Page 8, looking at recent market drivers and the impact on our business. Declining LIBOR, I pointed out help lower our funding costs, we project on an annual basis, right now to save about $75 million with the Fed having one to two cuts we believe in the rest of fiscal 2019. Mortgage rates are low, that should continue to result in favorable origination climate for us. When you think about new rates in 2018 in the entire year we originated $7 billion of mortgages. This year we project, we're going to be something between $22 billion and $23 billion of origination. So significant growth there, not only on the origination side, quite frankly, but both on the servicing side and most importantly for shareholders in the earnings side. The Consumer is healthy and that helps our overall bond portfolios as well as our call business.

Page 9, our Ditech acquisition. What did we get? On the left side of the page, $62 billion in MSRs and other financial assets, we got some servicing advances, some mortgage loans and then an interesting business, which is really a recovery business, which we're spending a lot of time on which we think could add some significant upside as we go forward from an earnings perspective.

On the operating side, operations in Pennsylvania, that's where Ditech is headquartered, we're building out our correspondent wholesale business, we have a lot of upside in our retention business. And then on the servicing side, we picked up ops in Arizona, which now gives us the ability to be on West Coast time. And then on the employee side 1100 new employees. How we pay for it? On the right side of the page, $200 million in cash and/or other financing facilities including loan warehouses, and MSR, and servicer advance facilities.

Bottom part of the page, as we go forward, what does our mortgage company look like? $650 billion of owned MSRs, $40 billion balance sheet 4 million customers. From an origination standpoint, we believe we're going to be something between $40 billion and $50 billion of origination next year. Servicing, our servicer will have $300 billion of UPB by the end of 2020, a lot of bi-coastal presence of 4,000 employees.

Q3 highlights, very little capital deployed, overall. I think during the quarter, we deployed about $170 million or so of net new equity, things we did which we're excited about. We grew our origination and servicing businesses by 200% and 100% year-over-year.

We acquired a field services provider called Guardian Asset Management. We issued $438 million of preferred equity in two separate offerings. We surpassed $3 billion in dividends declared since inception. And again, we lowered our overall cost of funds by about $75 million, we think on an annual run-rate basis.

Now I'll take you through the operating business on Page 12. Again, looking at a couple of quarters when we've been on our earnings call, we've been talking about capturing the whole pie. I think this is a great snapshot of what our business looks like. We have origination, performing loan servicing and then special servicing in our Shellpoint business. And if you look at the ancillary services, not only delivered by Shellpoint but also -- I pointed out last quarter, we made an investment in Covius, where we own 25% of that company. We're excited to see the third-party growth there, not only from us but hopefully from other industry participants; eStreet, Avenue 365, Guardian are all part of the Shellpoint family and then we have a relationship with Matic on the insurance side. Overall, we think that the growth in earnings, with extreme focus on these business lines, should help offset the lower yields we're seeing in the market from the investment standpoint.

Page 13, on the origination, I pointed out in 2018 that NewRez originated $7 billion in mortgage loans. This year we think we're on target to do $22 billion to $23 billion, significant increase in origination. What does this really mean? One is, higher earnings. Two, is our ability to recapture more of our MSR portfolio, a $600 plus billion dollar portfolio should help pay dividends for our shareholders. We have a lot of room to grow. We have a lot of work to do, but we're really excited about our origination business.

On the servicing side, our theme over the past couple of quarters has been to control our own life. Clearly with counter-party risk out there, that's extremely relevant to the performance of our overall portfolios, having Ditech and their talented employees as part of our family, is something that I think will be really good for us.

So on the servicing side, again, we expect 2020 to end at about $300 billion in servicing. We will have a special servicer in Shellpoint, our clean brand of NewRez, and again we're excited for the growth that we're seeing in that business and most Importantly, the profitability and the service we're providing to the consumers.

Now, I'll take you through -- on Page 16 quickly, the highlight from the end Q3. We settled on $45 billion of MSRs, those were agreed to in Q2. Each and every one of those MSRs has pre-payment protection for approximately 12 to 18 months. Our MSR portfolio totaled $593 billion as of the end of Q3, compared to $576 billion at the end of Q2. During the quarter we issued three capital markets notes, we refinanced effectively our servicer advances $1.2 billion, resulting in the reduction of cost of funds, and the maturity extension and the cost of fund savings approximately was about 70 to 80 basis points per deal.

In the non-agency space, we sold $1.2 billion in non-agency securities. Why? Leveraged yields of 5% to 6%, not core to our overall investment strategy around our Call business. We successfully executed on our call right business, we called 38 yields, $1.3 billion UPB, which is about 22% quarter-over-quarter, higher. We completed two securitizations of loans for about $976 million.

On the residential loan side, we did one non-QM securitization for $380 million and one RPL securitization for $429 million. We also funded $520 [Phonetic] million of non-QM origination from NewRez. Other things, again, I pointed out, we raised $438 million in two separate offerings on a preferred stock, about 7 -- roughly the overall cost of funds, a little north of 7%, which was -- the second one was 38 basis points tighter than our inaugural offering and then across the portfolio, again, we saved roughly $75 million in financing costs on an annual run-rate basis. Post-Q3, close Ditech $1.2 billion and we did a couple of securitizations. One, $1.7 billion RPL securitization. Two, $796 million collapse and another $400 million advance securitizations .

Page 17, our MSRs. On our MSR portfolio, the thing I want to point out is a couple is, is that when you look -- actually let's just go the list on Page 18, if you look at the bottom left part of our page. When we look at our MSR portfolio there's a couple of things to note here, one is our average loan size is $159,000 versus the industry, which is $182,000. We have a much more seasoned credit impaired portfolio than the rest. As I pointed out, our newer production MSRs all have pre-payment protection ranging from 12 to 18 months. And then when we think about our overall portfolio, only 24% is currently refinanceable based on the rate environment we're in. Roughly 75% of our MSRs that we have on our balance sheet have seen this level of mortgage rates as well as lower mortgage rates which dates back over the past 3 years.

Page 19, our call business. Roughly $42 billion are callable, that number is pretty consistent as delinquencies and advance balances continue to come off. We hope to call more deals. Roughly 41% of the entire legacy mortgage market, we have call rights on. Non-agency's bond portfolio, again, not a lot to report there.

We did sell some bonds, performance is very good. The overall market itself is extremely well been, with high-grade corporates performing extremely well and all other fixed-income assets with an agency mortgages performing well, the non-agency bond portfolio continues to perform well.

On the loan side, we've been fairly active acquiring some RPLs over the course of the past few quarters. I pointed out subsequent to Q3 that we get a $1.7 billion securitization. Our loan book from our overall risk standpoint is down since the end of Q2, by about, I would say, roughly 50% and the overall returns have been super. It really is the thesis there, as we're buying some RPLs that haven't been service particularly well. We transfer servicing to our special service at Shellpoint, and if you look at the upper left part of the page, one fully -- we took significant delinquency from 69% current to 80% current in 6 months. And the Shellpoint has been doing a great job there, improving overall performance as well as providing a great service to our consumers.

Page 22, we have a pretty large securitization business and it's very diversified. We do servicer advances, we do our call business, we do non-QMs and we do some MSR financing. So overall 2019 has been very, very active for us, you could have a look at page 22.

And then finally, and then I'll open it up for Q&A, Our focus, first and foremost, in this kind of rate environment, we think the most important thing we could do right now for shareholders is stabilizing book value and I think the team has done a great job doing that. From an investing standpoint, we're going to be more -- we're going to continue to be opportunistic again with yields, but the 1.75% 10-year note and there is not much yield in the marketplace. We need to be extremely disciplined, and I pointed out before, we invested roughly about $170 million net equity in Q3, we'll continue to take that same approach as we go forward.

Our operating business, very, very focused on growing recapture, growing origination, growing our servicing business and alleviating ourselves of what I would call counter-party risk. So taking as much control of our life in-house as we possibly can. We need to continue to protect the value of our assets and overall risk management, as I continue to point out, is extremely important to us.

With that, I'll turn it back to the operator and we'll open it up for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, [Operator Instructions] our first question comes from Bose George from KBW. Please go ahead. Yes,

Bose George -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analsyt

Good morning. Can you remind us how much equity will be deployed in the Ditech transaction, the ROEs there, and also just a little color on the Ditech portfolio would be great, just like the loan size, cost of service any differences from your portfolio?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So let me address the assets that we bought first both. The MSR is Fannie, Ginnie and PLA, MSRs are smaller balance, a little bit more higher delinquent in nature. I think when we look at our cost of service, we think about it the same way because whether it be NewRez or LoanCare, who are currently servicing those portfolios, give us a cost-per-loan to service that loan and that cost-per-loan is consistent across our entire portfolio. When we think about the return on equity, we're hoping -- I would say this, on the MSR acquisition Ditech took the hedge risk throughout the time that we agreed to do this transaction until it was funded and the bond market rallied like crazy. So overall, the multiples, we acquired these MSRs that were extremely attractive for our business.

When we think about the return on equity of the business, I pointed out, we're picking up 1,100 talented employees, we're getting a West Coast presence in our Arizona operation. We're picking up a recovery business that we're extremely excited about. I can't tell you now, because we're closing this thing on October 1. The overall ROEs, I think we're expecting to be north of 20% on this acquisition

Bose George -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analsyt

Okay. Thanks. And then actually, just in terms of the MSR itself you're acquiring, is there going to be any sort of mark-up or down just based on the closed versus where you got it?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Yes. They will be marked up. As I think pointed out, the bond market rallied significantly to overall multiples. We acquired those give or take something a little bit south of the 2 multiple, give or take between the different product mix. Obviously, each thing is valued separately. So you'll see a mark-up on that asset.

Bose George -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analsyt

Okay. Thanks. And then just on the MSR hedging. Can you just walk through the strategy a little bit, how much is derivatives, how much is the on balance sheet, agencies and just sort of the philosophy of that?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

So we -- the bulk of it is -- we have been pretty vocal about the balanced nature of our portfolio coming into, at the end of Q3. I think our loan book was about $7 billion, our bond book was about $8 billion and then we have a large agency book now that we haven't had in the past.

So we see leverage ratios on our balance sheet. Our leverage ratios are in, I think, the mid-3s right now, as a result of the agency pools that we put on our balance sheet versus or MSRs. So we have -- so our strategy is a couple. One is, we have agency mortgages against the MSRs. I pointed out earlier that agency mortgages or mortgage rates themselves rallied by only 10 basis points, so you saw widening in the basis, which means that the refi incentive for homeowners is a little bit lower in the quarter versus the rally we saw in treasury rates, so that's why we use mortgages. On the other side of that we have swaps, where we have receivers against that portfolio, which protects us in a rallying market. So it's really just, I would say, swaps and mortgages coupled with a long duration that we have in our overall portfolio. And I think we illustrated that on one of our slides, I'm not sure which page that was.

Bose George -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analsyt

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks. Actually one last one, the MSR mark, the negative $228 million. Can you disaggregate that, just what part of it was the -- just the run-off of the portfolio versus move on rates?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

No. The MSR mark was lower than that in the quarter. Nick?

Nick Santoro -- Chief Financial Officer.

Sure. A majority of those related to amortization, so approximately $170 million of the $228 million that you're referencing was amortization and the remainder was mark. Our net mark for the quarter was a negative $45 million.

Bose George -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analsyt

Okay, great. Thanks.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Bose.

Operator

Our next question comes from Giuliano Bologna from BTIG. Please go ahead.

Giuliano Bologna -- BTIG LLC -- Analyst

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. What I want to kind of touch on first was on the originations front, you guys are targeting about $40 billion to $50 billion next year. Is there any sense of the kind of margin that you could generate because there's significant kind of recapture and replenishment cost savings on the margin side, there?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I think -- listen, the easy path to growth is to do more correspondent and wholesale, so one of the things we were working on this morning, even prior to the call was, how do we think about increasing our overall gain on sale and making us what I would -- putting us I think in a tier that's comparable with some of our peers in the marketplace.

So we have a lot of work to do there. I think you're going to see more correspondent as we go forward, a little bit more wholesale, and then we're looking at a lot of different retail channels. So I think the growth overall will be significant for us, but we have to be prudent because I'd rather do less volume and make more money for shareholders than do more volume and make less money. Big thing is, again, we have a $600 billion MSR portfolio. So keeping that an protecting our balance sheet, I think is really, really key. The other side of that is, when you think about our origination business and servicing business, now that we're fully into the ancillary business lines. We want to continue to see growth in the earnings and revenue there and partnering with Covius and again hopefully getting some of our industry peers and friends involved in the third-party business I think could be really significant for overall book value, as we look down the road. The one thing I -- just to point out on book value, when we acquired Shellpoint last year, the company made $30 million or $34 million, I think, at the end of fiscal 2018. This year, we're on a run-rate to make between 100 -- give or take, about $150 million in true earnings. So it's huge growth, not only in what we're doing in the business, but more importantly for shareholders and earnings.

Giuliano Bologna -- BTIG LLC -- Analyst

That makes a lot of sense. And the way that I was kind of trying to look at it was from a -- also from a replenishment perspective because you can also -- your MSR portfolio granted before Ditech, it's probably about $6.4 billion on your balance sheet. But if you're able to originate $40 billion to $50 billion next year you could replenish a little under 10% to kind of 12% on the high end, which could take away most of the amortization internally which would be a great stabilizing effect in the portfolio?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

I looked at obviously earnings for it. I mean I think it's about protecting book value and providing earnings for shareholders. So yeah, we're on-boarding

Giuliano Bologna -- BTIG LLC -- Analyst

That sounds good. The only other the pieces around kind of scaling up the Internal sub-servicing. Is there a sense of the type of margin you can generate on that business because obviously you're taking that profitability and bringing it in-house, so there is some accretion potential there, especially as you scale up another $120 billion or so in the next five quarters?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

You mean on the Shellpoint servicing side. Yeah, I think the way I look at the Shellpoint business is it's truly a third-party business. Shellpoint was really treated as a special servicer and there is two things, one is very counter cyclical, if you think about it. So should we get into a scenario where a recession or the consumer rolls over that business should continue to do extremely well.

If we don't, the business continues to operate extremely well and very profitable and Jack Navarro and his team are -- they work with third-parties in the industry, not just I,

Bose George -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analsyt

That's great. I really appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Doug Harter from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Douglas Harter -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Thanks. Michael, just a little bit more color on that -0 on your role for a 20% return on Ditech just wondering kind of the pacing you get there. Is that (Technical Difficulty) ultimately achieve that target?You broke up a little bit.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

You broke up a little bit. But maybe I could take it in steps. One is on the MSR portfolio based on the acquisition price we acquired those. We think the leveraged returns will be north of 20%, as I pointed out. On the overall origination business where we have a lot of room to grow, I think that -- I mean, just to give you a sense, by November 15, which is in a couple of weeks, all Ditech and NewRez employees will be in the same building. So we've done a significant amount of planning prior to us getting awarded this deal, working alongside the company in anticipation of hopefully winning this deal.

So I think, to that point where I want to -- I would say, we're ready to roll and we are growing now. But like anything, it takes a little bit of time to get going and we still have a lot of work to do. But going from $7 billion of origination to $22 billion or $23 billion is a significant step for the company and doubling that volume next year will be even a more significant step.

I think, just pointed out in the earlier comments that as long as we're making money that works. If the volume -- if we're doing more volume and you're not seeing a real return, we'll end up throttling it back doing less volume, but more profitable volume. So we have to really kind of pay attention to that.

Douglas Harter -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

And then kind of operationally on the servicing side as you integrate the Ditech, are you planning to sort of continue to use Black Knight on the Ditech portfolio or kind of how do you plan to kind of roll that into the Shellpoint platform?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

I'd say overall we -- we don't want to have all our eggs in one basket, I think that's a safe thing to say, but the Shellpoint, NewRez guys do a great job for us on the servicing side. Clearly, they've grown pretty significantly. That's why we use other third parties for some of the Servicing. But controlling our own life and being able to offer a homeowner a better solution is something that we prefer to do. And that from a counter-party -- it's not that we're concerned about counter-party risk with the LoanCare guys, and they do a great job and we have a great relationship there, but just being able to offer our consumers products, get the ancillary business, have recapture that's really our ultimate goal.

The other thing to point out is, if you buy a pool of mortgage servicing rights, it's now like -- I know you know this, but we don't slip on a switch and say OK, 30 days later, we're transferring over to Shellpoint or NewRez. It takes -- this will occur over the next 6 months.

Douglas Harter -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Doug.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim Hayes from B Riley, FBR. Please go ahead.

Timothy Paul Hayes -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, Mike. Thanks for taking my questions. First one, can you just touch on capital allocation. You highlighted the returns across your asset classes, and it sounds like you expect the pace of deployment to be pretty modest, at least in the near term, but what do you view to be the most attractive use of capital today, and where do you actually see the portfolio growing and how do you think about the buyback in this context with your stock trading at a slight discount to book at a 7% yield?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Great question. So I think the investing environment for what we all do in fixed income, in the legacy mortgage market, it's just not that interesting. Couple of things, just to point out. If you look at loan volumes, for example, this year in RPLs year-over-year since 2018, we saw roughly $85 billion of loans sold into the marketplace, 2019 year-to-date $42 billion is being sold into the marketplace. So obviously a huge drop on an annualized basis. And I would expect that to continue as the as the GSEs, and the banks continue to clean-up their legacy RPLs and NPLs. So overall, those markets should remain extremely well bid.

So when, I think our last earnings call, we had some -- why we are investing in these loans, we've been able to generate very good returns. But I think over time, you're going to see the returns on that business probably go down, just because there's less product and people have plenty of capital to deploy. The non-agency bond business over the course of the past few years, we bought bonds that were consistent with our call strategy. Last quarter, we sold some bonds because leveraged yields were 5% to 6%. So if we could sell that are not quarter our call strategy, if you could sell assets that are 5% to 6% kind of leveraged returns where we own them, obviously significantly cheaper, redeploy that capital into something else, we'll do that.

So going forward, the stock remains attractive depending upon where we are on a percentage to book. We will continue to be as opportunistic I think as we've ever been. And the most important thing I want to point out, on this is that we need to protect our book value and if we can protect book value, whether we trade at a 10% dividend yield or 12% dividend yield, I don't know that there's any magic there. The one thing I would point out is that when you look at whether it be NRZ or some of our friends and peers out in the marketplace 1.75%,10-year notes, dividend yields of 8% 14% , to me seems crazy.

So there's really no value given to the managers out there. So let's see where we go, but going forward, we're going to protect book value. We're going to look for opportunistic things to invest. I can't tell you what those are, right now, because we look at everything, but there is nothing that's jumping at us right now. So it could be where we maintain more cash, look at stock buybacks. But I guess there is nothing right now on the table.

Timothy Paul Hayes -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

Okay. Okay. Appreciate the color there. And you know you've clearly -- you made it clear that protecting book value is your top priority and you've done a very good job of that. But looking at core earnings $0.50 this quarter. Cover the dividend, but the lowest quarterly number you put up in quite some time and your outlook for capital deployment and the overall investment environment a little bit, I would say, meek. But just wondering how you think about core earnings and dividend coverage going forward is reflecting that environment and but given a little bit steepening in the yield curve and all the other investments you've been making?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

We're going to have to grow, quite frankly, in our operating business. I think Doug asked about ROE on the Ditech acquisition. We're going to have to -- that's where -- really where we're going to have to grow, and we think about it this way. A year ago, we had the Shellpoint acquisition roughly $30 million in earnings, this year $150 million in earnings. If we could get that on a steady run-rate higher and think about some other things, I think we'll grow our way into a higher core number, but if we don't really do anything stupid. I mean we've all seen this thing play out in the marketplace and I think you know when you listen to, for example, Jamie Dimon talking about quarterly earnings and how to manage a business to quarterly earnings.

We don't want to do anything stupid in this environment, because the risk returns are absolutely skewed to the downside, so growing our operating business. We have a lot of people focused there. The company has a little over 4,000 people on the NRZ side and Fortress side, we have 60 dedicated professionals working on risk management models and everything else, we got a big investment in the business. But again, it's -- there's free lunch, there's nothing easy out there that we think is very cheap right now. So we'll be very disciplined about capital.

Timothy Paul Hayes -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

It makes sense. And I guess I'll just pick on this a little bit more, but I guess my question is, it sounds like you have a lot of confidence in the investments you're making and the operating platform and being able to grow earnings over time through those businesses. But are you willing to maybe see core earnings go down a little bit before they go up and kind of keep that dividend steady? I know it's a Board decision, but just wondering how you think about that?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

We talk about it a lot. Could core earnings go down before they go back up? Absolutely, because if you think about higher yielding investments burning off and to the -- again going back to Doug's question about, how long it could take really to ramp this stuff up? We have to monitor it. I can't -- I'm not going to promise higher or lower dividends at this point. I do think, no matter if our dividend was $0.50, a $1 or $0.10 trading at 12% or 13% dividend yields 1.75%,10-year rate environment is crazy.

Timothy Paul Hayes -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

I would agree with that. And then just last one for me. Do you have the core earnings contribution from call rights this quarter?

Nick Santoro -- Chief Financial Officer.

It was $0.02 for the quarter.

Timothy Paul Hayes -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

Great. Great. Well, thanks again, guys and congrats on a good quarter.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Trevor Cranston from JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Trevor Cranston -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Thanks, good morning. As you guys are looking for places to deploy fresh capital and you think about kind of the growth you're expecting on the origination side over the next several quarters. Can you comment on whether or not you guys have explored entering into agreements with the agencies where you might be able to retain the credit risk on your loan originations and if that's something you guys might be interested in doing going forward?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I think, I mean I think we did volume of $5.9 billion or $5.7 billion in the quarter. As our business grows, which it has, obviously those conversations will happen and whether we do credit risk transfer bonds -- we're a little bit small right now. That's why we're really excited about the runway in our ability to grow versus our other peers or friends in the marketplace. So that part, we are extremely excited about. I think everything is on the table, Trevor. I mean, but we are clearly in the in the operating business now and that's a bigger segment from where we were a few years ago. And we've done that, obviously, for a couple of reasons, to control counter-party risk, but most importantly right now is to help figure out alternative ways to grow earnings in this difficult rate market.

Trevor Cranston -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay, got you. And then on the sales of the non-agency securities this quarter, you mentioned that they were sales of bonds that were sort of non-core to the call rights strategy. Can you say roughly how much of the remaining non-agency bond portfolio, you would consider not core to the call rights that you might look at selling opportunistically?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Most of it is. Our bond portfolio is a little bit south of $8 billion, I think from an overall market size, between $7 billion and $8 billion dollars, most of our stuff is core. We did over the course of the past year-and-a-half or so acquire of some fixed rate AAA pass-throughs that we bought at a good spread to where mortgages were at the time. So those are different than our call strategy but levering mid-teens type returns, but most of the stuff we have now I think is core to our call strategy.

Trevor Cranston -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay and then just last question on the agency MBS you guys have on balance sheet now. Can you just give any additional color around the bonds, you guys are holding in terms of if they're low loan balance or if they're generic just any additional color on those holdings will be helpful?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

They are fairly generic. For the most part, they are Fannie 3s, 3.5s and 4s and again we use those we think as a hedge versus our -- a lot of our -- some of our newer production MSRs that we even aren't paying points for low loan balance.

Trevor Cranston -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay, great. I appreciate the comments. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Howlett from Nomura. Please go ahead.

Matthew Howlett -- Nomura -- Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Hey, Mike. How are you doing? I'm just looking at the Slide 9, on $200 billion of UPB targeted and that's an ambitious target, what are you seeing on the servicing acquisition front? Does that contemplate some big acquisition sort of like the Ditech size or is it just, you just going to win more of the flow type product given maybe there is a lower bid out there now for the MSRs?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

It's really -- it's the Ditech acquisition and it's really our own production as we go forward. It's not -- we have not -- we agreed to a couple of these larger MSR acquisitions with prepaid protection in Q2 that funded in Q3, but overall I think this is more geared toward our own efforts, our own production pipelines

Matthew Howlett -- Nomura -- Analyst

It's just more internally?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Yes exactly. I mean, could it be lower? Absolutely. With Ditech, I think -- and the transfer right now we're at about $250 billion. That all are going to be on-boarded this year, and then you couple with next year's production, we think we'll get -- I think the point to make to everybody is we don't need to be the biggest. That's not the goal here, it's to be the most -- to be as profitable as we possibly can. So that number is $200 billion or $300 billion or whatever the number is and as long as we're providing the proper service to the homeowner, that's really the goal.

Matthew Howlett -- Nomura -- Analyst

Got it. And then -- that's my next question on the recapture. Where do you -- I mean what's the target, where do you like to get up to? How will Ditech help you with the recapture going forward? How should we look at that and think about that?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

So I would say right now recapture rates are lower than we'd like. We're spending a lot of time, whether it be on data analytics, models and most importantly -- not most importantly, but importantly, the amount of personnel we have focused on that part of the business. So when you ask about Ditech we pick up a significant amount of what I would call very good quality folks that have been in the mortgage business for many years. So that part is going to help us on recapture. Overall, recapture rates, if you go back -- a few years back, when we were probably the mid '30s and depending upon the product, right? Now you're refi stuff is kind of OK, but your -- the overall numbers are in the lower '20s. So we got a lot of room to go and part of this whole thing on our operating business, it's great to tell you that we've, we've made a lot of money this year in our operating business, fabulous. It's great for shareholders. But what's really important I think for us is to go forward around increasing capture growing origination and driving more profitability through our business

Matthew Howlett -- Nomura -- Analyst

Got it. And on that, do you expect sort of CPRs on the -- I know you break it out in the Q, but will they be higher in 4Q and so like some of the banks are saying, and then would you expect them to come down and subside in 2020? How do you think about just the overall refi outlook?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Yes. We think speeds a little higher, now, as we go forward for the next few months and then we expect at some point to see them level off. And that's kind of consistent with how we look at our overall book. Although it's a little bit different than the broader market.

Matthew Howlett -- Nomura -- Analyst

Got it. And then last question, Mike. I mean you mentioned that with the dividend yield at 12%, you sort of pointed out, and I noticed you did the two preferred at just under 7%, the last one came in lower. So when you look at capital is that more of a realistic or just clearly cheaper source still target more just preferred equity now, given where your common dividend yield is?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I mean, we don't have a need for capital, but it's a very valid point. I mean, if you could issue -- I mean the problem with the retail preferred market is, it's a little bit -- it's much smaller than common. I mean there it's something significantly large that we needed to do, we'd explore -- obviously we explore our options, the Ditech thing was a $1 billion too. We didn't raise equity and we're still sitting on a bunch of cash and liquidity on our balance sheet.

So our planning around liquidity and I think so -- I think, Trevor -- Tim asked a question about our bond portfolios. We have a lot of liquidity on -- we have a $40 billion portfolio. If we can't generate liquidity from that you have to take a step back and think twice. So we have clear lines today. If we need to raise a bunch of money we can do that off our balance sheet.

Matthew Howlett -- Nomura -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks, Mike.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Matt.

Operator

Our next question comes from Henry Coffey from Wedbush. Please go ahead.

Henry Coffey -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

Good morning, everyone and thanks for taking my questions. Great quarter. And you guys have spent an enormous amount of time with me this quarter helping me really get to understand the business. So I wanted to thank everyone on your IR team for that. Just, number one. I'll start with the tough question. As you look at book value and dividend you're earning your dividend on a GAAP basis. You've got good access to capital, you've got a well hedge portfolio, how do you balance dividend versus book value? I mean, is there a point where you have to reduce the dividend to grow the book value or or do you sort of look at those two and say, look, I need to defend both?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

I would say, we're warriors. We will try to defend both as much as we possibly can. But, as I pointed out in some of our earlier remarks, but we don't want to do anything stupid. So I can't tell you whether the dividends going up, it's not going up, but I can't tell you whether it's going down. We got to see how the quarter plays out and what we're doing in the operating business. And the markets moved so much. Right? When you think about rate, 10-year treasury bounces between 2% and 1.40%. Right? And this could happen in the matter of a couple of days. So we really just don't know until we get closer to the end of the quarter, where we're going to end up falling out on this. But during the quarter, we have to make sure that we protect our book value.

Henry Coffey -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

And then just a kind of a technical question. $154.8 million in investment gains, how does that break out in terms of sale of non-agency, call right gains, sale of agency, trading just in general terms?

Nick Santoro -- Chief Financial Officer.

Approximately $100 million of that came from sale of both non-agency and agency securities and the remaining was primarily sale of RPLs .

Henry Coffey -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

Okay. And then in terms of looking at your operating business, is the focus going to be on building out a mortgage originator? Is it an opportunity to acquire a non-QM and related assets that you can then hold on balance sheet and fund with securitizations? Is there a focus on having to integrate and cut costs, what's the overall strategy in terms of how this thing creates -- that the operating business has a lump, creates value for NRZ?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

I think it's going to continue. Well, I mean, forget about the financial aspect of it. Having a better recapture business,if you go from 20% to 30% or 20% to 35% that's going to help our overall results in our MSR portfolio. I think the growth in our operating business in creating something that -- just to give everybody the math, I mean we paid roughly $200 million for Shellpoint, there'll be some earn-out for management, so let's say you get to a book value of about $250 million and at a company that's generating roughly $150 million of EBITDA that value $250 million, it's probably worth 3x that. And if you think about that on our balance sheet from a book value standpoint, $415 million shares outstanding. You're understated by a fair amount for the book value is really at least $1 higher.

So there's a lot of what I would call opportunity around some of the things that we're doing there. We're not looking to be the biggest and badest mortgage origination business, if we could do something that's key to our business, that works for shareholders. We're going to continue to do it, but other stuff is we're not all over the place, that's something I want to point out as well.

We're not in -- we're not running around just to deploy capital to deploy capital. Strategically the Shellpoint acquisition has been a good one, reducing counter-party risk and making a lot of money for shareholders sounds like a good thing.

Henry Coffey -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

Great, thank you and congratulations on a great quarter.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Henry.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Barker from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Kevin Barker -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

I pose this question regarding the Ditech MSR. Now I understand Ditech, it's smaller balanced off. So it has lower revenue. When you think about the profitability on that MSR. Where do you think the MSR should be valued, just given the lower revenue you would expect, just given the lower balances on the UPB?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

They'll probably be up in value, about $30 million, $40 million approximately, just from a value perspective.

Kevin Barker -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

On the overall portfolio, roughly what?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

On the -- by the time we said, I guess it'll move onto $60 million. I mean, keep in mind, when you look at the breakout, there's $5 billion of PLS which is mostly MH [Phonetic] servicing, there is $21 billion of Ginnie Mae's and there's $34 billion of conventional, so it's mixed. Obviously, Fannie multiples are higher than the Ginnie and the Ginnie is higher than the PLS .

Kevin Barker -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Okay. And then, with regard to the MSR this quarter it held up really well compared to what we've seen across the market. Was there anything specific adjustments that you saw or better performance within your MSR compared to what we saw from most of the industry this quarter?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Here's what I"m going to tell you, I mean if I -- we look back and we did a bunch of regression analysis going back to lower rates, how many of these folks have seen 1.40 10-year rate and 75% of our portfolio is in that bucket. On the new production, MSRs acquired from third parties and I pointed out, we funded $45 billion in the quarter. All of those have prepayment protection.

Our CPRs are 3.2% slower than the industry. Our net prepayments were 77% of the industry or 4.5 slower net-net. So overall -- when this company was started to credit impaired nature of the MSRs that were acquired was consistent with the thesis that we thought in all or kind of rate scenarios that the [Indecipherable] will perform extremely well and we're seeing that now. But it's now like we have a mark down in our book $425 million since the end of last year is -- it is a fair amount of money.

Kevin Barker -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Were there any specific drivers this quarter that held up, was it the discount rate with rates lower or...?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Discount rate is a little bit lower. I mean, quite frankly do I think they should be lower? The answer is, yes, but it's all these other things, right? Again 75% of our portfolio has seen this level of rates and they're older than three years, lower -- we have lower gross prepayments, lower net prepayments. We did increase some of our speeds on some of our stuff as we look forward for the next -- for the near-term, and then we'll see what happens there.

From a refinancing perspective, again, only 24% is eligible for refinance today and then the new production stuff again it all has prepaid protection.

Kevin Barker -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Okay. And then with the MSR portfolio growing to or the servicing portfolio growing greater than $600 billion here, on a pro forma basis and a lot of it going more toward agency or Ginnie's. How much of that do you think is refinanceable just given where it sits on different servicing platforms and given the Ditech origination platform and the NewRez platform? How much do you think you can actually target to be refinanceable?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Again, it's right now based on current industry standards, right? We're going to have underwriting from Fannie and Freddie, and some of the stuff we're doing on non-QM we estimated to be about 24%, 25%. Where we go and what kind of GSE reform we see going forward, could open the door a little bit more, if you see more PLS. But I would think -- another point, Kevin, is that when you look at our portfolio, we have a large amount of PLS. And the PLS stuff was originated back from -- anywhere from '03 to kind of '08 and a lot of these loans are stuck in these pipelines and a lot of these bars are delinquent at times and -- but it's a $125 billion out of our total servicing portfolio, that's PLS, that's a significant amount. Now if we could clean up the legacy PLS market, which we've been trying to do and we'll continue to try to do, so $125 billion could see some faster prepays. But that would help our cal business as well. So there is an offset there.

Kevin Barker -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

So you are saying there are some alternative products that you can offer to those types of....?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we just don't know -- I mean, we're not stretching the boundary on any of our origination stuff. We've seen that play out over already years obviously, so even on our non-QM product do we do a significant amount more? The answer is, yes. But we're extremely cautious around this stuff, we want to offer products to people that they are able to afford and pay. But we do -- with the right credit boundaries. But depending on what happens with GSE reform that may change things, but right now, we're steady as she goes.

Kevin Barker -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Okay. And then with your origination business you're starting to grow, gain on sale, quite a bit. Does that start to impact your taxes or some of the REIT eligibility and at what point would you start to have to maybe restructure some of the revenue or where it's coming from, in order to keep the REIT eligibility?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Right now we have plenty of runway to continue to stay at REIT. Obviously, if our origination business continue to grow or servicing business from our standpoint continue to outpace our investment portfolio, with the 20% corporate tax rate maybe a rethink that and we always looking at different things. But I think for now, it's -- we're going to continue down the path and maintain our REIT status.

Kevin Barker -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you for taking my questions.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephen Laws from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Stephen Laws -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Hi, good morning.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Stephen.

Stephen Laws -- Raymond James -- Analyst

You hit on this a little bit in your response to Henry's, Mike. But really you want to touch on the ancillary services opportunity, how integrated is that? A lot of it's new. How should we track whatever the right metric is? Whether its penetration or number of services and just as importantly, a lot of that is done through partnerships which doesn't get to your income statement, so how do we think about the value you're creating in some of these minority investments that maybe aren't reflected in book value as those businesses grow?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Great questions. So our -- the likelihood is, we are going to continue to try to grow with our friends at Covius. Those guys -- and it's going to -- they are going to run the company. It will be a third-party business. We won't see any earnings from that. But the goal there would be the goal there would be able to create a real services company that trades at15 times EBITDA or you pick some kind of large multiple. Because if we keep that internal in our own mortgage company we'll never realize for shareholders the true value of what that revenue stream could be. So for example, right now we own 25% of Covius with the ability to grow that to 70%, little under 70%, if there is a way to create a vehicle with other industry folks, where people who own it as well, quite frankly, I think that's really the opportunity to create more book value for shareholders.

So, for example, if we own 25% and earnings go to $100 million a year and it trades at 15 times and that's a $1.5 billion. Well, our shareholders are going to be the winner there. So that's roughly about $1 a share, give or take. If you look at our Shellpoint acquisition, as I pointed out earlier, I think there is another $1 of -- at least $1 of implied book value gain there.

So the couple of things there, plus what our stated book value, not counting any -- giving any credit for our call rights. So I think our book value is significantly understated.

We'll see the results in distributions or book value creation. Distribution of net growth or book value creation now

Stephen Laws -- Raymond James -- Analyst

I appreciate the comments on that, Mike. And then kind of looking at the $40 billion origination target or stated projection for next year. The mortgage rates haven't dropped as quickly as interest rates, we've seen some widening there. What mortgage rate assumption have you used for next year to get to that $40 billion and kind of, is there a rate we should watch on the high end or low end that would make that $40 billion a significantly more or significantly less? Are there any inflection points, may be on the high end where that volume on the refi cuts off or if it's mortgage rates keep dropping, we see a level where all of a sudden a significant amount of origination opportunity turns on from the refi, kind of love to get you to frame kind of your thoughts on mortgage rates as we look out for, say, the next 12 months?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

I don't see that -- I don't know what the magical rate is. I think it's really our ability and desire to capture some share of the market that we currently don't have. So if you state them as rate environment, which is very possible we could say 1.75%, 10-year note through the rest of the year, I just don't know right that the market is so volatile based on the geopolitical stuff that's going on. I think that it's really just capturing more market share, so rates can move up a little bit, they could go down a little bit. I think we have just a large amount of growth initiative and runway to go. Keep in mind, again last year $7 billion of origination. This year $22 billion or $23 billion. Yeah, rates have dropped a ton, right? Last November 10-year rate was about 3.30%, now it's -- if you take 1.75%. But I think if you stay in this benign rate environment, we could actually capture more market share from others, that's really what we really feel is going on.

Stephen Laws -- Raymond James -- Analyst

And one last question kind of bigger picture, and you touched on, you mentioned GSE reform in your response to Kevin. But there are a couple of issues that you think significant positive coming out a GSE reform, whether it's redefining QM or the QM patch expiration, and then at the same time, are there one or 2 GSE reform discussions taking place or anything that you think might pose a headwind to the business. I know that's a bigger -- hard to predict that out of Washington, but any comments around the topics you're watching closely in GSE reform?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Listen, everybody keeps talking about the patch. For years, everybody was talking about non-QM and not to belittle non-QM but for doing $300 million or $400 million a quarter. That's great. There needs to be other alternatives for homeowners, to the extent that they can get agency mortgage. So when and if the patch comes off that'll create an opportunity for private capital. Should the GSEs go on their own? I think that will create opportunities for private capital, so I think there is a lot of good stuff that will come. I don't know when it's going to come. Obviously, you're getting into an election year, next year and I don't think anything happens between now and then other than maybe the patch. But there is a lot of good stuff that could come out of this, which is going to have a need -- require a need for large amounts of private capital, and I think we're perfectly situated to take advantage of that.

Stephen Laws -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Great. I appreciate the comments, Mike. Have a great day.

Operator

Our next question comes from Doug Harter from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Douglas Harter -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Thanks. Just following up on the earlier question about REIT status. I guess how do you and the Board think about what the right payout ratio is now that more of the profitability is coming from operating businesses versus kind of the investment portfolio?

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

I think we'll continue to payout what we're currently doing on a percentage basis. I don't think there has been any shift and I don't think we will have any shift at this point. So obviously we always want to maximize our capital structure for our shareholders and earnings and dividends, but for now, Doug, there'll be no shift

Doug Harter -- Credit Suisse. -- Analyst

Great. Thank you, Michael.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

We have no further questions in queue at this time. I'll turn the call back to Michael for closing remarks.

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Well, that was a long run. Thanks for everybody's questions and look forward to updating everybody with our Q4 results. Have a great weekend and have a great holiday season and thanks for all your support. Thank you. Bye-bye

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 66 minutes

Call participants:

Kaitlyn Mauritz -- Head of Investor relations

Michael Nierenberg -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Nick Santoro -- Chief Financial Officer.

Bose George -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods -- Analsyt

Giuliano Bologna -- BTIG LLC -- Analyst

Douglas Harter -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Timothy Paul Hayes -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

Trevor Cranston -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Matthew Howlett -- Nomura -- Analyst

Henry Coffey -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

Kevin Barker -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Stephen Laws -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Doug Harter -- Credit Suisse. -- Analyst

More NRZ analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than New Residential Investment

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and New Residential Investment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.