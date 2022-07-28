New Residential Investment Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NRZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.67, changing hands as high as $10.84 per share. New Residential Investment Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRZ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.18 per share, with $11.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.