Personal Finance

New Relief Package Has Major Tax Benefits for Wealthy Clients

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
New Relief Package Has Major Tax Benefits for Wealthy Clients

(Washington)

Many advisors may not have realized it yet, but the new COVID relief package passed by Congress recently has many benefits for upper middle class Americans and even those in the mass affluent category (which constitute tens of millions of clients for advisors). Other than the $1,400 checks, there are also two lesser known details advisors need to be aware of. If a client qualified for a check last time, but did not get one, they can claim the money they would have been entitled to as a credit against their taxes. It is a bottom line deduction that comes directly out of taxes owed. If no taxes are owed, they should get the credit as a refund check Additionally, the package offers enhanced child tax credits. This is $3,600 per child under 6 years old, and $3,000 per child between 6 and under 18 years old. The latter used to be for those under 17, so this helps those with 17 year-old children. Finally, those who have student loans that will be forgiven will not have to pay taxes on the forgiven amounts, which is a massive benefit for those who qualify.

FINSUM: There is a lot more to this package than many realize. Advisors should take a deeper dive to see what applies to their clients.

  • covid
  • congress
  • package
  • biden
  • wealthy
  • taxes
  • tax credits

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

      #TradeTalks: The business cycle, valuations, and alternative forms of income

      Wells Fargo Global Strategist Gary Schlossberg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss the business cycle, valuations, and alternative forms of income.

      Mar 12, 2021

      FINSUM

      FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

      Learn More

      Explore Personal Finance

      Explore

      Most Popular