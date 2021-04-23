New Relic (NEWR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.99, changing hands as low as $62.75 per share. New Relic Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEWR's low point in its 52 week range is $49.43 per share, with $81.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.94.

