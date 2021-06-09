New Reddit darling Clover Health jumps 13%

June 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV.O jumped 13.3% in early deals on Wednesday, a day after small-time traders on online discussion forums sent its stock zooming 86% to a record high.

Medicare-backed insurance seller Clover Health, among the most shorted stocks across U.S. exchanges, has emerged as the new favorite of individual traders who had previously hyped shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N and GameStop Corp GME.N in forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

Clover Health was one of the most heavily traded stocks before the bell after logging its highest trading volume on U.S. exchanges on Tuesday.

Shares of video game retailer GameStop were up 2.3%, while AMC and U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry Ltd BB.N fell 4.1% and 1.0%, respectively.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

