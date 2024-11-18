New Recycling Facility Sends Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Higher

Getting rid of trash should always be a brisk business, and Canadian trash giant Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) stock is higher on plans to open a recycling facility backed by AMP Robotics Corp.

The new facility should launch in early 2026. Once up and running, it will process 62,000 tons of recyclable material annually, backed by AMP’s “Smart Sortation” technology. Furthermore, the new plant will turn to the AMP ONE system, which improves “single-stream recycling” operations.

The report noted that, with the AMP tools in place, the Waste Connections facility will be able to not only “extract targeted commodities” by being able to recognize them with some artificial intelligence (AI) support, but also produce “…custom feedstock blends.” The result means not only high speed sorting, but also high accuracy, which means improved efficiency.

New Contracts

Meanwhile, Waste Connections is also bringing improved service to Mountain Home, Arkansas, according to media reports. The new contract will bring with it an array of changes intended to make service better, and simpler, for area residents. Originally, even Waste Connections found its contract unusually complex, and the new changes are designed to improve that.

Now, customers will have a set of preferred cart sizes to choose from while keeping a standard rate, depending on whether the service is residential or commercial. Annual rate increases will be connected to the area’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rather than that of the U.S., which should keep rate hikes more manageable and in line with local pay.

Is Waste Connections a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on TSE:WCN stock based on 10 Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 41.59% rally in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:WCN price target of C$257.41 implies 1.20% downside risk.

